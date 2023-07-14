An Atlantic City man arrested with a gun earlier this year was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday.
John Stevens' sentence will run concurrently with a separate 3½ years he received in March for unlawful possession of a weapon, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Friday in a news release.
Stevens, 21, and Carlos Garcia-Perez, 23, of Brigantine, were caught carrying guns in their waistbands Jan. 10. They were arrested at a convenience store in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City.
Stevens' weapon was a 9mm Taurus handgun for which he did not have a permit. Garcia-Perez was armed with a "ghost gun," police said in January. Ghost guns lack a serial number for tracing.
Both men were initially charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow-point ammunition.
Garcia was additionally charged with possession of a ghost gun and possession of a high-capacity magazine. His case is pending, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
