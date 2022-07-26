YouTubers lead to arrest of man on child luring charges in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pair of unidentified YouTubers posing as a 15-year-old girl online led police to arrest a man whom they say tried luring to them to his boat for sex.

Roger Tomes, 57, of Philadelphia, was arrested at the Graef Boat Yard and is charged with second-degree luring, police said on Tuesday.

Township police responded to the boat yard, on Longport Boulevard, after the attempted luring was reported around 5:46 p.m. on Sunday.

Once at a boat slip at the yard, officers were approached by the YouTubers, whom police say run a channel to help catch potential child predators.

The pair often go onto dating websites, posing as underage girls, police said.

The pair directed officers to Tomes, who allegedly, through texts and messages online, lured the fake teenager to his boat for sexual and other illegal activities, police said.

If convicted, Tomes could face a $150,000 fine and five to 10 years in prison. He was charged and released, per state bail reform, police said.

The investigation was conducted by Patrolman John Beattes and Detectives Jacob Hunter and Paul Janetta, of the township police Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact city police by emailing CID@ehtpd.com or call Crime Stoppers, at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS), or visit the Crime Stoppers Website, at crimestoppersatlantic.com/.