YouTubers lead to arrest of man on child luring charges at Egg Harbor Township boatyard

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A pair of unidentified YouTubers posing as a 15-year-old girl online led police to arrest a man they say tried luring to them to his boat for sex.

Roger Tomes, 57, of Philadelphia, was arrested at the Graef Boat Yard on Longport-Somers Point Boulevard and is charged with second-degree luring, police said Tuesday.

Police responded to the boatyard after the attempted luring was reported at 5:46 p.m. Sunday.

Once at a boat slip at the yard, officers were approached by the YouTubers, whom police say run a channel to help catch potential child predators. 

The pair often go on dating websites posing as underage girls, police said.

The pair directed officers to Tomes, who allegedly, through texts and messages online, lured the fake teenager to his boat for sexual and other illegal activities, police said.

If convicted, Tomes could face a $150,000 fine and five to 10 years in prison. He was charged and released, police said.

The investigation was conducted by Patrolman John Beattes and Detectives Jacob Hunter and Paul Janetta.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

