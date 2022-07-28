YouTubers help catch man suspected of child luring in Egg Harbor Township

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For the second time this week, a pair of YouTubers led authorities to a man charged with child luring, police said Thursday.
Raymond Effinger Jr., 53, of Hammonton, is charged with second-degree luring after he allegedly solicited himself for sexual activity with the YouTubers, who posed as a 15-year-old boy to help authorities capture suspected child predators, police said.
On Sunday, police, in a similar instance, arrested a Philadelphia man after he invited the duo posing as a 15-year-old girl to his boat at the Graef Boat Yard, on Longport-Somers Point Boulevard, for sex.
People are also reading…
It's unclear whether the same YouTubers are responsible for leading police to Effinger.
ATLANTIC CITY — A retired Pennsylvania Catholic high school teacher is accused of attempting…
The incident involving Effinger was first reported about 8 p.m. Sunday, police said.
Effinger allegedly invited the fake teenager to a local hotel for sexual purposes. Once Effinger arrived at the hotel, the YouTubers recorded their encounter with him before he fled in a vehicle, police said.
A warrant was issued for Effinger's arrest. Attempts to have Effinger turn himself in failed, but he was later captured with assistance from the Hammonton Police Department.
Effinger was taken to the Atlantic County jail. If convicted, he could spend upward of 10 years in jail and be fined $150,000, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.