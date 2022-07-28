YouTubers help catch man suspected of child luring in Egg Harbor Township

Authorities say a girl who was dubbed Princess Doe after her remains were found 40 years ago in a New Jersey cemetery has been identified as a Long Island teenager. Prosecutors said Friday that charges have been filed against the man they believe killed 17-year-old Dawn Olanick, of West Babylon, New York. Lehigh Valley Live reported that authorities say Arthur Kinlaw tried to lure Olanick into prostitution and killed her after she refused. Her beaten remains were found in a cemetery in Blairstown. Kinlaw is now 68 and is in prison on two murder convictions. Information about a lawyer who could speak for him wasn't immediately available.