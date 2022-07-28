 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

YouTubers help catch man suspected of child luring in Egg Harbor Township

  • 0

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — For the second time this week, a pair of YouTubers led authorities to a man charged with child luring, police said Thursday.

Raymond Effinger Jr., 53, of Hammonton, is charged with second-degree luring after he allegedly solicited himself for sexual activity with the YouTubers, who posed as a 15-year-old boy to help authorities capture suspected child predators, police said.

On Sunday, police, in a similar instance, arrested a Philadelphia man after he invited the duo posing as a 15-year-old girl to his boat at the Graef Boat Yard, on Longport-Somers Point Boulevard, for sex.

People are also reading…

It's unclear whether the same YouTubers are responsible for leading police to Effinger.

The incident involving Effinger was first reported about 8 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Effinger allegedly invited the fake teenager to a local hotel for sexual purposes. Once Effinger arrived at the hotel, the YouTubers recorded their encounter with him before he fled in a vehicle, police said.

A warrant was issued for Effinger's arrest. Attempts to have Effinger turn himself in failed, but he was later captured with assistance from the Hammonton Police Department.

Effinger was taken to the Atlantic County jail. If convicted, he could spend upward of 10 years in jail and be fined $150,000, police said.

Raymond Effinger

Effinger

 Egg Harbor Township Police Department, provided

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

'Princess Doe' identified 40 years after remains were found

'Princess Doe' identified 40 years after remains were found

Authorities say a girl who was dubbed Princess Doe after her remains were found 40 years ago in a New Jersey cemetery has been identified as a Long Island teenager. Prosecutors said Friday that charges have been filed against the man they believe killed 17-year-old Dawn Olanick, of West Babylon, New York. Lehigh Valley Live reported that authorities say Arthur Kinlaw tried to lure Olanick into prostitution and killed her after she refused. Her beaten remains were found in a cemetery in Blairstown. Kinlaw is now 68 and is in prison on two murder convictions. Information about a lawyer who could speak for him wasn't immediately available.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

White House offers Russia a deal to release basketball star Brittney Griner

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News