ATLANTIC CITY — A WWE superstar was arrested at a city casino after a valet employee found a gun in her vehicle, police said Wednesday.

On Feb. 19, officers were called to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa after the employee found the handgun. The owner of the vehicle, Daria Berenato, was on scene and cooperating with security, police said in a news release.

Berenato, who wrestles under the name Sonya Deville, admitted being the owner of the handgun and provided officers a permit to carry from out of state that is not valid in New Jersey, police said.

The 29-year-old Ogdensburg resident was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. She was released on a summons.

Berenato, who was born and raised in Burlington County, has been described as the first openly gay female wrestler in the WWE.

Her most recent posts on her Instagram account did not directly address the arrest.

Four days before her arrest, Berenato got engaged to her girlfriend at a wine cellar cave in North Jersey.

In 2020, a stalker broke into her Florida home in what authorities said was a failed kidnap attempt.

The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.