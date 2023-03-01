ATLANTIC CITY — A WWE superstar was arrested at a city casino after a valet employee found a gun in her vehicle, police said Wednesday.
On Feb. 19, officers were called to Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa after the employee found the handgun. The owner of the vehicle, Daria Berenato, was on scene and cooperating with security, police said in a news release.
Berenato, who wrestles under the name Sonya Deville, admitted being the owner of the handgun and provided officers a permit to carry from out of state that is not valid in New Jersey, police said.
The 29-year-old Ogdensburg resident was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. She was released on a summons.
Berenato, who was born and raised in Burlington County, has been described as the first openly gay female wrestler in the WWE.
People are also reading…
MAYS LANDING — “Toys are good,” Penelope Daniels said, and Farpoint Toys & Collectibles …
Her most recent posts on her Instagram account did not directly address the arrest.
Four days before her arrest, Berenato got engaged to her girlfriend at a wine cellar cave in North Jersey.
In 2020, a stalker broke into her Florida home in what authorities said was a failed kidnap attempt.
The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.