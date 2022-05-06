Woodstown man arrested following weekend shooting in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A Woodstown, Salem County, man was arrested Thursday after police determined he shot at an unidentified victim while in the city last Saturday.
Anthony Acevedo, 28, is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, criminal attempted murder and certain persons not to have weapons, police said.
Police initially were called to a motor vehicle crash that happened at 7:19 p.m. April 30 in the 100 block of East Avenue. Numerous people were seen in the area, but no crash was found, police said.
Later, a caller told police an armed dirt bike rider chased the unidentified man and shot him. Officers found a shell casing in the road but couldn't find any shooting victims, police said.
Acevedo is being held at the Cumberland County jail, according to the jail's inmate list.
