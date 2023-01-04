Woman sues over son's fatal shooting by Ventnor police

The mother of a 30-year-old man fatally shot by Ventnor police in 2020 is suing the department, claiming his civil rights were violated when officers didn't use milder levels of force.

Amaala Medina-Johnson, of the Bronx, New York, alleges officers "negligently triggered" her son Amir Johnson during the fatal encounter Aug. 6, 2020.

Officers Michael Arena, Pierluigi Mancuso and Robert Scarborough shot Johnson, of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, during a confrontation in which he approached them with a broken glass bottle on Wellington/West End avenues.

A state grand jury in June opted not to indict the officers in the shooting. State statutes permit deadly force when law enforcement sees an imminent need for it to protect themselves or others from the risk of severe injury.

But in her lawsuit, Medina-Johnson maintains the officers did not consider less-lethal force, such as the use of a stun gun. They also ignored his mental state and did not perform procedures set forth to respond to people in crisis, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit was transferred to U.S. District Court in Camden last week. It was first filed in Atlantic County Superior Court on Aug. 5.

Ventnor police Chief Joe Fussner could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed by Ejikeme N. Uzor, a Union County-based attorney, said Johnson was lying injured beside the road after attempting suicide.

A driver passing by noticed Johnson and called 911, the lawsuit states.

The suit alleges the officers' response included "remarks and jokes" that upset Johnson. Officers also pointed a stun gun at him, leading him to believe they wanted to shoot him, the lawsuit states.

Body camera footage shows one of the officers holding a stun gun he tells another wasn't operating when the encounter happened.

The encounter was captured on body camera footage and released by the state Attorney General's Office. In it, officers can be heard talking to Johnson in an attempt to calm him down and get him to drop the jagged bottle.

Johnson, who can be seen on video with lacerations on his neck, moved toward the officers with the bottle still in his hand before officers fired multiple rounds at him.

Since Johnson's fatal encounter with police, New Jersey has worked to improve law enforcement responses to those experiencing a mental health crisis.

The Attorney General's Office has established an "ARRIVE Together" initiative, a pilot program aimed at de-escalation techniques through the deployment of trained professionals. It launched in December 2021 at the State Police’s Cumberland County stations in Bridgeton and Port Norris, expanding over the summer to multiple departments in Union County.

Last month, the program expanded locally to the Bridgeton and Atlantic City police departments. Atlantic City police will use on-site telehealth services, connecting distressed individuals they encounter with professionals at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, the Attorney General's Office said in announcing the expansion Dec. 21.