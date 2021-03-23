Woman stabbed during altercation in Bridgeton

BRIDGETON — A woman was stabbed after trying to break up a fight Monday night, police said Tuesday.
At 11:30 p.m., officers responded to Inspira Medical Center Vineland for a report of an assault victim, police said in a news release.
The victim was stabbed three times in the left arm by an unknown perpetrator after trying to break up an altercation near Atlantic and Vine streets, police said.
— Molly Shelly
