Woman shot in Millville

MILLVILLE — A local woman is in stable condition Monday after being shot outside her home early Saturday morning.
The 39-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was shot once in the chest, police said.
According to police, she was in a front yard in the 200 block of East Oak Street about 1:10 a.m. Saturday when a car drove by and shot at her.
The woman was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where she is listed in stable condition.
"As of this point, we're still working on a motive, but it's not believed to be a random incident," police Capt. Ross Hoffman said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Contact: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
