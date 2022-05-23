Woman shot and killed in Pleasantville

PLEASANTVILLE — A woman was shot and killed in the city early Monday morning, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police responded to an emergency call at the 1000 block of Iowa Avenue at around midnight on Monday.

Jazmen Martin-Richardson, aged 30, was found at the location with a gunshot wound, the prosecutor's office said.

Medical personnel were unable to revive Martin-Richardson and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

An active investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pleasantville Police Department is currently ongoing, the prosecutor's office said.

Those with information about the crime are being asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at (609) 909-7666 or visit www.acpo.org/tips.html and complete an anonymous form at the “Submit a Tip” page.

People can also call the Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestoppersatlantic.com and leave a tip. The Crime Stoppers program offers cash rewards for information leading to arrests and indictments.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

