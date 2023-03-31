MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania woman was taken to Cape May County jail on Thursday after she allegedly punched a police officer in the head.

Ashley A. Jackson, 22, whose address was listed as Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, is charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed by police.

The officer, whose name was redacted from Jackson's affidavit of probable cause for her arrest, responded to a call about her appearing to be intoxicated and both banging and yelling on the caller's front door, the affidavit says.

After asking the officer for a cigarette, she became nervous and banged her head into an SUV's trunk. When the officer tried detaining Jackson to stop her from hurting herself, she pulled an arm away, punching the patrolman in the head, the affidavit says.

The officer then managed to get her to the ground, double-locking a set of handcuffs to secure her arms, the affidavit says.

Jackson was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation, the affidavit says.

Cape May County jail records show Jackson is being held there without bail.

The court records did not say if the officer who arrested Jackson was injured by her alleged strike.