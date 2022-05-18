 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Woman killed in Cape May pedestrian crash was from Burlington County

CAPE MAY — Authorities on Wednesday released more information about a weekend crash that killed a Burlington County woman.

A 2011 Nissan Pathfinder hit a pedestrian at 4:14 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Lafayette Street, police and the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. The pedestrian, Eva Wolfe, 63, of Marlton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had responded to reports of an erratic driver around the time of the crash, although authorities said the officers were not pursuing the Pathfinder before the crash occurred. An officer, the release said, observed the crash.

Police identified the Pathfinder driver as Michael Fitzpatrick, 51, of Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania. Fitzpatrick and a juvenile passenger were taken to Cape Regional Medical Center.

The Prosecutor's Office is investigating with assistance from police. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, Cape May police at 609-884-9500 or Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-889-3597. Information also can be reported anonymously at cmcsheriff.net.

