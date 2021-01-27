Woman injured in Egg Harbor Township crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, police said.
At 9:42 a.m., officers responded to Tilton Road and the Black Horse Pike for a report of a crash, police said in a news release. Marleny Taborda, 64, was traveling east on the pike through the intersection when her vehicle was struck by a van driven by 75-year-old Edwin Watts, of Somers Point. Watts was making a left turn onto the pike headed west, police said, and the impact of the collision caused Taborda's car to overturn.
A number of other drivers rushed to help Taborda out of her car before emergency crews arrived, police said.
Taborda was taken to Shore Medical Center. Watts was uninjured, police said.
Investigators found Taborda disregarded the red signal, resulting in the crash, police said. Summonses are pending further investigation.
The crash is being investigated by Officer Nick Poletis. Anyone who witnessed the crash can call police at 609-926-4045.
012721_spt_ehtbb
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. EHTHS #4 Carlos Lopez tries for two points driving to basket.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. (l-r) EHTHS #5 Ethan Dodd and HS #5 Hasanur Freeman eye the ball in case of rebound.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. HS #5 Hasanur Freeman.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. HS #5 shoots for three.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
Egg Harbor Township’s Rahim Muhammad guards Holy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith on Tuesday during their first game of high school boys basketball season. EHT won 64-61.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
Isaiah Glenn puts up a shot during Egg Harbor Township’s season-opening game against Holy Spirit on Tuesday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
Holy Spirit’s Jahmir Smith handles the ball during a season-opening game against Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. EHTHS #4 Carlos Lopez tries for two points driving to basket.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. HS#13 Jahmir Smith shoots from the three point line.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. EHTHS #11 Isaiah Glenn tries for three.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
On Jan. 26 2021, at the Egg Harbor Township High School, EHTHS hosts Holy Spirit boys basketball. EHTHS #5 Ethan Dodd with a shot.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
012721_spt_ehtbb
