Woman injured in Egg Harbor Township crash
Woman injured in Egg Harbor Township crash

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township woman sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, police said.

At 9:42 a.m., officers responded to Tilton Road and the Black Horse Pike for a report of a crash, police said in a news release. Marleny Taborda, 64, was traveling east on the pike through the intersection when her vehicle was struck by a van driven by 75-year-old Edwin Watts, of Somers Point. Watts was making a left turn onto the pike headed west, police said, and the impact of the collision caused Taborda's car to overturn.

A number of other drivers rushed to help Taborda out of her car before emergency crews arrived, police said.

Taborda was taken to Shore Medical Center. Watts was uninjured, police said.

Investigators found Taborda disregarded the red signal, resulting in the crash, police said. Summonses are pending further investigation.

The crash is being investigated by Officer Nick Poletis. Anyone who witnessed the crash can call police at 609-926-4045.

