Woman found with loaded gun, drugs after Atlantic City shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — A Philadelphia woman is charged with shooting a man Monday before fleeing in a minivan, police said.

Tierra Barnes, 27, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons pending court.

Police initially investigated the shooting near Pacific and Indiana avenues at 5:21 p.m., finding evidence of gunfire at the scene.

At 5:42 p.m., Detectives Chris Ivanov, Eric Evans and Chris Dodson stopped a tan-colored minivan at Arctic and Tennessee avenues said to have been driven by the alleged shooter, police said Tuesday in a news release. Barnes was identified as the driver.

Inside the van, detectives found various types of drug paraphernalia and a loaded semiautomatic gun believed to have been used in the shooting, police said.