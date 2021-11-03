Woman charged with murdering father, father's girlfriend in Surf City ordered held until trial

TOMS RIVER — A 55-year-old Pennsylvania woman charged with the murders of her father and his girlfriend in Surf City was ordered held until trial Wednesday by an Ocean County Superior Court judge.

Sherry Lee Heffernan was arrested last month and charged with murder and weapons offenses after her father, John Enders, 87, and Francoise Pitoy, 75, were found stabbed to death Oct. 3 in Enders’ home overlooking Barnegat Bay.

Heffernan was arrested Oct. 4 by Pennsylvania State Police at her home in Landenberg. She was extradited to New Jersey on Oct. 20 and has been in the Ocean County jail since that date.

Surf City police conducted a welfare check on Enders and Pitoy at 1:54 p.m. Oct. 3. Pitoy’s daughter, Valerie Lewis-Evans, alerted police after not hearing from her mother for more than a week.

When detectives saw the crime scene, they found blood on the front railing, blood spatter upstairs and downstairs, blood on several drawers, cabinets, a closet door handle and door knobs leading in and out of the back of the house, according to court documents.