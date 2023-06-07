ATLANTIC CITY — A city woman accused of setting a trash bin on fire, nearly igniting a Jersey Shore pizzeria, returned to the restaurant less than a week after the incident, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Dawn Davidson-Gonzalez, 42, was arrested Sunday after returning to Jersey Shore Pizza and Grill on the Boardwalk.

Police were called to the eatery after its general manager recognized Davidson-Gonzalez, the affidavit states.

Firefighters were called to the pizza shop in the 2600 block of the Boardwalk at 4:03 a.m. May 29, finding the trash bin engulfed in flames.

The building sustained minimal damage, police said.

The general manager that day showed police video of Davidson-Gonzalez intentionally lighting the trash bin on fire, the affidavit states.

The manager feared the fire could have reached the building because flammable grease traps were placed near the trash bin, the document states.

Police found Davidson-Gonzalez on city surveillance footage strolling along the Boardwalk before leaving it, walking behind the pizza shop and starting the fire, the affidavit states.

Davidson-Gonzalez was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings and white flip-flops in the video, the affidavit states. She was wearing the flip-flops and leggings when she returned to the restaurant and was approached by police.

She was charged with arson and taken to the Atlantic County jail.