Woman attacked near Bridgeton raceway, police say

BRIDGETON — Police are investigating an attack of a women near the city's raceway on Wednesday.
City police responded to the intersection of Mayor Aitken Drive and Washington Street for the reported robbery around 11:15 a.m. The victim told officers she was approached by the unknown assailant on a mountain bike, police said.
The woman said the man, from behind, forced his T-shirt over her head and around her neck, grabbing her handbag containing items valued at around $40. He then pushed the woman to the ground and fled on his bike eastbound on Washington Street, police said.
The woman refused medical attention, police said.
The woman described the man as a roughly 5-foot, 11-inch Hispanic man wearing gray sweatpants, white shoes, with a light-blue T-shirt.
Anyone with information about the attack is encouraged to contact Bridgeton Police Detective Marna Coyne, at 856-451-0033. Anonymous tips can be shared with the Bridgeton Police Department by visiting bpd.tips, and information shared is anonymous.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
