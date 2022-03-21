 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman arrested in Bridgeton caused damage while in custody, police say

Bridgeton Police

Bridgeton Police Tuesday March 15, 2022. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — A Woodbury woman was arrested over the weekend for allegedly damaging computer equipment and spitting on a city police officers while she was in custody, police said. 

Police say they arrested 42-year-old Taylarish Green at the Maplewood Gardens apartment complex Saturday afternoon after receiving reports of a drunk woman, police said. 

Green was observed yelling threats at bystanders. She was taken into custody without incident, police said.

At police headquarters, Green became disruptive, damaged a computer monitor, and spit on officers while being processed, police said.

Green was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, throwing bodily fluids at LEO and failure to allow fingerprinting. She was released on her own recognizance, police said.

