WILDWOOD — A city woman was arrested after stabbing another woman during an argument, police said.

Alisha Seda-Natal, 20, is being held in the Cape May County jail, according to detention records. She's charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to possess weapons.

Seda-Natal also was charged with violation of probation, according to jail records.

Seda-Natal was arrested after police were called to an apartment building in the 230 block of East Lincoln Avenue for a reported stabbing inside one of the units, police said in a news release.

The injured woman was found inside with minor swelling to her mouth and cuts to her upper left leg. Seda-Natal was subsequently detained at police headquarters during officers' investigation.

Detectives learned Seda-Natal used a kitchen knife to assault the other woman during a dispute. The knife was retrieved and logged as evidence, police said.