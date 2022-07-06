Wildwood traffic stop yields gun, drug charges

WILDWOOD — A Washington Township man pulled over Tuesday was carrying a loaded gun and drugs in his car, police said.
Officers stopped Deion McCann, 26, in the 4600 block of Ocean Avenue for traffic violations, police said Wednesday. Noticing "unusual activity" inside the vehicle, officers detained McCann and searched the vehicle.
They found a loaded .22 caliber revolver and multiple bags of heroin and cocaine in the car, police said.
McCann was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and was issued traffic summonses. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
