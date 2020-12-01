 Skip to main content
Wildwood traffic stop leads to drug charges for 2
Wildwood traffic stop leads to drug charges for 2

WILDWOOD — A man and a woman face drug charges stemming from a Monday night traffic stop, police said Tuesday.

At 9:31 p.m. Monday, officers stopped Kevin Finnegan, 33, of the Villas section of Lower Township, and Jamie Arrington, 29, of Middlesex, Middlesex County, in the 300 block of West Taylor Avenue. The officers searched the vehicle and found distribution quantities of drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said in a news release. They also seized an illegally possessed expandable baton.

Finnegan was charged with possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, two counts of possession of alprazolam, two counts of possession of suboxone, possession of a weapon, three counts of possession of prescription-legend narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

Arrington was charged with possession of Adderall, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic syringe. She was released on a summons.

Wildwood Police Logo

