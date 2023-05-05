WILDWOOD — The city said Friday it will pursue legal action against the planner of a "pop-up" beach event that was planned for Mothers Day weekend.

The city recently filed a complaint in Superior Court against the promoter, who was not named in the news release.

Along with the complaint, city Solicitor Louis DeLollis has sought an injunction requiring the event promoter to advertise that the event has been canceled and barring the promoter from taking any action to encourage the unauthorized event.

On Wednesday, the court signed an order granting the city's request for the injunction, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Last month, police were made aware of an unsanctioned beach event that was planned for May 12-13. The city issued a cease-and-desist with the planner, requiring them to stop advertising the event and to advertise against showing up.

The city continues to demand advertisement that the event has been canceled, including posting ads against coming to Wildwood and to cease transporting people.

Wildwood police are working with other municipalities to help stop the unsanctioned event.

Authorities feared the event could mirror an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood last September that led to two deaths, multiple injuries and property damage.

Posts on Instagram advertised an event called “The Wildwood Beach Linkup” for May 12 and 13, complete with “dance battles, twerking contests, beer pong and boxing matches," according to NJ.com.

Anyone who seeks to host an event in Wildwood must seek a special event permit that notifies various emergency personnel and public works. The application can be found at https://app.apply4.com/eventapp/usa/wildwood.