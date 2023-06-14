WILDWOOD — Three people are being sought by police after they allegedly stole from a local grocery store.
The city's Detective Division is asking for tips to help identify either a teenager or young adult, as well as a man and woman, for allegedly stealing from the city's ACME Markets on Park Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, police said in a news release.
Police did not disclose what items were stolen or their value.
Information about the case can be directed to police by calling 609-522-0222 or emailing jstevens@wildwoodpd.com. Police welcome anonymous tips.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Police are asking for tips that can help them identify a group of people wanted in connection to items stolen from the Wildwood ACME Markets on Sunday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.