Wildwood seeks to strengthen laws to prevent future unsanctioned car rallies

WILDWOOD — In a move to help prevent another incident similar to last month's fatal crashes during an unsanctioned car rally, the city plans to take it out on future offenders' wallets.

The city said Friday it will introduce a series of ordinances and will aim to triple fines for unsanctioned rallies. Since minimum and maximum fines for traffic violations are set by state statute, city officials will need legislators' permission to enact those fines.

The planned ordinances are a response to the H2oi rally that took place Sept. 23-25 in the city, where accidents left two people dead and several injured. Thousands flocked to the city, and several reckless driving incidents disrupted traffic in Wildwood and neighboring communities.

Wildwood officials said they reviewed similar strategies another shore town, Ocean City, Maryland, took to prevent the H2oi event from taking place in their city.

“While the county Prosecutor’s Office conducts its assessment of local and state agencies' coordination and response to the violent pop-up mob rally, the city is taking practical and fundamental steps to stop this event from ever occurring again,” Mayor Pete Byron said in a news release.

Wildwood isn't the only town looking to take action. On Wednesday, Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue joined Cape May County Commissioner Leonard Desiderio and Martin Pagliughi, the director of the county Office of Emergency Management, to call for a regional task force to investigate the events leading up to the weekend. The rally's effects spilled over into other communities, including Middle.

Wildwood hopes to write ordinances similar to those in Ocean City, Maryland, related to reckless driving, modified vehicles that aren't street legal and the ability to tow vehicles in private parking lots. Ocean City was able to combat the H2oi rally with exorbitant fines and towing charges that created a significant disincentive for visitors, Byron said.

"The city solicitor, police chief and administrator have been assigned the task of reviewing all current ordinances and statutorily permitted ordinances that will strengthen law enforcement’s ability to adequately crack down on rowdy and dangerous driving,” Byron said.

But the city will need state legislation to make those ordinances a reality, though it says state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, is on the case.

“We need to fix both the broken laws that allow for this type of lawless behavior,” Testa said.