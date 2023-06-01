WILDWOOD — Police are looking to identify several people of interest in a May shooting.
Police said the shooting happened about 9:05 p.m. May 12. Officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired near Spencer and Ocean avenues, where they found a victim who had a gunshot injury to his upper left leg.
Police said several people recorded on an officer's body camera may be connected to the shooting.
Anyone who can identify the people in question can call police at 609-522-0222 or email contact@wildwoodpd.com.
