Wildwood police seek man who assaulted ex-girlfriend, kidnapped child
Wildwood police seek man who assaulted ex-girlfriend, kidnapped child

WILDWOOD — Authorities are looking for a Philadelphia man they say assaulted his ex-girlfriend then stole her car with their 3-year-old child inside.

At 02:09 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers learned the victim briefly exited her vehicle at a local business and was confronted by Filberto Urena Jr., 22, who assaulted her and then stole the vehicle, police said in a news release.

Authorities determined Urena returned to Philadelphia with the child. With the assistance of Philadelphia police, officers were able to ensure the well-being of the child, and arrangements were made to have the child turned over to the victim’s family.

Urena was charged with carjacking and domestic violence simple assault. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about Urena can call Wildwood police at 609-522-0222 or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-2800.

