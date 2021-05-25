Wildwood police say Philadelphia man had gun

WILDWOOD — Officers arrested a Philadelphia man after finding a gun on him, police said Monday.
At 11:23 p.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call reporting a fight in the 3500 block of the Boardwalk. Upon arrival, officers received a description of one of the people involved in the altercation, who was said to be in possession of a handgun contained within a satchel, police said.
As they investigated, officers encountered Joshua Laboy-Rivera, 26, an unemployed construction laborer, police said.
Additionally, a satchel matching the description provided by eyewitnesses was found discarded at a nearby trash bin at a local motel complex, police said.
A search of the satchel resulted in the recovery of a loaded gun, specifically a 9mm homemade “ghost gun,” police said. The firearm was loaded with fifteen rounds of hollow-point ammunition.
Laboy-Rivera was charged with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
GALLERY: Protest against police brutality in Wildwood
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest3.jpg
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest2.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest4.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest5.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest6.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest7.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest8.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest9.jpg
060620_nws_wildwoodprotest10.jpg
Contact Vincent Jackson:
609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.