Wildwood police say Philadelphia man had gun
Wildwood police say Philadelphia man had gun

Wildwood Crest Police Department holds a ceremony to mark the 25th Anniversary of Officer Eugene J. Miglio’s line of duty death.

WILDWOOD — Officers arrested a Philadelphia man after finding a gun on him, police said Monday.

At 11:23 p.m. Sunday, police received a 911 call reporting a fight in the 3500 block of the Boardwalk. Upon arrival, officers received a description of one of the people involved in the altercation, who was said to be in possession of a handgun contained within a satchel, police said.

As they investigated, officers encountered Joshua Laboy-Rivera, 26, an unemployed construction laborer, police said.

Additionally, a satchel matching the description provided by eyewitnesses was found discarded at a nearby trash bin at a local motel complex, police said.

A search of the satchel resulted in the recovery of a loaded gun, specifically a 9mm homemade “ghost gun,” police said. The firearm was loaded with fifteen rounds of hollow-point ammunition.

Laboy-Rivera was charged with possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a handgun and possession of hollow-point ammunition. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.

Contact Vincent Jackson:

609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

