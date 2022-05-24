Wildwood police say man threatened motel manager with knife

WILDWOOD — A North Jersey man was arrested Monday after police said he threatened a motel manager with a knife.
About midnight Monday, police responded to the 200 block of East Spicer Avenue for a report of a disturbance. While en route, they learned one of the individuals involved was armed with a knife, police said on Facebook.
Police said the incident happened at a multi-unit motel complex that was hosting a high school after prom event.
The motel complex manager/security guard gave officers a description of the armed individual, identified as Lamar Davis, 18, of Old Bridge, Middlesex County. While making contact with Davis, officers found a large-framed, kitchen-style knife with a 6-inch blade near where the altercation between Davis and the motel manager had taken place, police said.
Davis was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.