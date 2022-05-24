 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Wildwood police say man threatened motel manager with knife

  • 0

WILDWOOD — A North Jersey man was arrested Monday after police said he threatened a motel manager with a knife.

About midnight Monday, police responded to the 200 block of East Spicer Avenue for a report of a disturbance. While en route, they learned one of the individuals involved was armed with a knife, police said on Facebook.

Police said the incident happened at a multi-unit motel complex that was hosting a high school after prom event.

The motel complex manager/security guard gave officers a description of the armed individual, identified as Lamar Davis, 18, of Old Bridge, Middlesex County. While making contact with Davis, officers found a large-framed, kitchen-style knife with a 6-inch blade near where the altercation between Davis and the motel manager had taken place, police said.

Davis was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

Wildwood Police Logo
0 Comments

Tags

