Wildwood police say group threatened juveniles on Boardwalk with stolen gun

WILDWOOD — Four juveniles visiting the Boardwalk over the holiday weekend were threatened by another group found with a gun reported stolen eight years ago in South Carolina, police said Tuesday.

Officers stationed in the 3200 block of the Boardwalk were approached by the juveniles about 6 p.m. Sunday. The group told police they were involved in a verbal fight in the 3500 block of the Boardwalk with three other people, including two juveniles, police said.

During the altercation, one of the individuals brandished a gun later found to be a .22 caliber pistol stolen from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in 2014, police said.

After using surveillance footage and provided descriptions, officers detained Elizabeth Mademann, 36, of Hamilton, Mercer County, and two juveniles. While searching the suspects, they found the firearm and five rounds, police said.

Each juvenile was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and receiving stolen property. One was additionally charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and aggravated assault.

Mademann also was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

All three were released on summonses pending court.

