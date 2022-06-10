Wildwood police say couple left baby unattended in car

WILDWOOD — Two parents arrested early Friday morning left their baby unattended in a parked vehicle to shop at a liquor store, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Pacific Avenue about 1 a.m. for a reported dispute. There they encountered two Gloucester County residents, Voshon Poe-Cerdan, 24, of West Deptford, and Justina Wood, 23, of Swedesboro. The couple's 3-month-old child was under their care when officers approached them, police said.

The couple left the child in a car parked in a nearby lot while inside the store, police said. Officers determined both of the child's parents were intoxicated when the incident occurred.

Egg Harbor Township police arrest 2 after children left in hot car EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Police arrested a woman and a 17-year-old girl Wednesday after they al…

They were taken to police headquarters for further questioning, police said.

Poe-Cerdan and Wood were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Wood was additionally charged with obstruction. They were released on summonses pending court.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency took custody of the infant and will investigate the incident further, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.