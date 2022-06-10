 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood police say couple left baby unattended in car

WILDWOOD — Two parents arrested early Friday morning left their baby unattended in a parked vehicle to shop at a liquor store, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Pacific Avenue about 1 a.m. for a reported dispute. There they encountered two Gloucester County residents, Voshon Poe-Cerdan, 24, of West Deptford, and Justina Wood, 23, of Swedesboro. The couple's 3-month-old child was under their care when officers approached them, police said.

The couple left the child in a car parked in a nearby lot while inside the store, police said. Officers determined both of the child's parents were intoxicated when the incident occurred.

They were taken to police headquarters for further questioning, police said.

Poe-Cerdan and Wood were each charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Wood was additionally charged with obstruction. They were released on summonses pending court.

The state Division of Child Protection and Permanency took custody of the infant and will investigate the incident further, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

