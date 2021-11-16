Wildwood police nab man on drug possession, distribution charges

Support Local Journalism
WILDWOOD — A city man faces drug charges after police say a Monday evening traffic stop yielded narcotics.
About 7:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop in connection with a narcotics investigation. Driver Luis Monroig-Gonzalez, 35, was arrested after officers found heroin, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, police said Tuesday in a news release. Police also seized $1,700 determined to be proceeds of illegal street drug sales.
Monroig-Gonzalez was charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a summons pending court.
