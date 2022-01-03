 Skip to main content
Wildwood police find drugs, knife on Middle Township man after motel burglary
WILDWOOD — A Middle Township man was charged with burglary, as well as drugs and weapons possession, police said Monday.

Jesus Aponte-Rosario, 32, of the township's Rio Grande section, is charged with burglary, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon (knife), possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of hypodermic syringes. He was released on a criminal summons, the Wildwood Police Department said Monday.

Police were called to a motel on the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after noon Sunday after the motel's owner notified authorities he observed several people in one of the units without permission. The suspects fled before officers arrived, police said.

Officers investigating the incident stopped Aponte-Rosario, nearby. 

Officers searched him and found the knife and drugs on him, police said.

Related to this story

