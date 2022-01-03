Wildwood police find drugs, knife on Middle Township man after motel burglary

WILDWOOD — A Middle Township man was charged with burglary, as well as drugs and weapons possession, police said Monday.
Jesus Aponte-Rosario, 32, of the township's Rio Grande section, is charged with burglary, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of a weapon (knife), possession of narcotics paraphernalia, and possession of hypodermic syringes. He was released on a criminal summons, the Wildwood Police Department said Monday.
Police were called to a motel on the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue shortly after noon Sunday after the motel's owner notified authorities he observed several people in one of the units without permission. The suspects fled before officers arrived, police said.
Officers investigating the incident stopped Aponte-Rosario, nearby.
Officers searched him and found the knife and drugs on him, police said.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Eric Conklin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.