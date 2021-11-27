Wildwood police clear investigation scene

UPDATE: Wildwood police said at 12:42 p.m. that the scene has been cleared. Pine Avenue is once again open to vehicle traffic.
WILDWOOD — Police on Saturday advised people to avoid the 100-200 west blocks of Pine and Maple avenues due to an ongoing investigation.
All traffic has been detoured from these blocks, police said in a news release. Suggested alternate routes include New Jersey Avenue and Park Boulevard.
Police may provide more information later.
