Wildwood police clear investigation scene
Wildwood police clear investigation scene

UPDATE: Wildwood police said at 12:42 p.m. that the scene has been cleared. Pine Avenue is once again open to vehicle traffic.

WILDWOOD — Police on Saturday advised people to avoid the 100-200 west blocks of Pine and Maple avenues due to an ongoing investigation.

All traffic has been detoured from these blocks, police said in a news release. Suggested alternate routes include New Jersey Avenue and Park Boulevard.

Police may provide more information later.

