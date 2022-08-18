Wildwood police arrest Virginia man accused of peeking into windows

WILDWOOD — A Virginia man was arrested after several homeowners accused him of peeking through their windows late at night, police said Thursday.
Jose Lopez-Feliciano, 38, of Hopewell, is charged with two counts of peering into dwellings and places, police said.
Lopez-Feliciano was caught by two homeowners in the 100 block of East Glenwood Avenue looking through their windows between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. While officers combing the area could not find a perpetrator, they did gather a suspect description, direction in which he was said to have fled and partial vehicle registration.
The following night, officers stopped the suspect's car about 2 a.m., with Lopez-Feliciano driving. Evidence during the traffic stop gave officers probable cause to arrest him for the window incidents, police said.
Lopez-Feliciano was released on a summons pending court.
