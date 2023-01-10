Wildwood police arrest two found slumped over in car with drugs

WILDWOOD — A man and woman from Lower Township were arrested after they were found outside a Wawa unconscious in a car packed with drugs, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to the Wawa in the 400 block of West Rio Grande Avenue at 10:49 p.m. Jan. 3 for a report of people sleeping inside a parked vehicle, police said. They found Cristine Pagan-Perez, 35, and Kenneth Lopez-Atiles, 29, slumped over in their seats.

Police said they saw drugs and a spoon with burnt residue inside the vehicle.

Officers feared both Pagan-Perez and Lopez-Atiles were suffering from drug overdoses, but both regained consciousness on their own. Firefighters, however, were contacted and remained on scene, police said.

Pagan-Perez and Lopez-Atiles admitted to officers that they were in possession of drug paraphernalia, heroin and cocaine, police said.

Officers investigated the car and discovered 600 bags suspected of being filled with both drugs, as well as more than $2,000 in cash, police said.

Both Pagan-Perez and Lopez-Atiles were arrested and taken to the Cape May County jail, police said.

They were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. Lopez-Atiles was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.