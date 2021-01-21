Wildwood police arrest Lower Township man with marijuana in car

WILDWOOD — Police investigating theft at a local Wawa ended up arresting a Lower Township man they say had distribution quantities of marijuana in his car Wednesday.
At 1:07 a.m., officers responded to the Wawa on New Jersey Avenue for a report of theft. Upon arrival, they pulled over a suspicious vehicle, police said in a news release. A search of the vehicle yielded distribution quantities of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and $2,000 in cash identified as proceeds from drug sales.
Driver Matthew G. Walter III, a 20-year-old unemployed laborer from the North Cape May section of Lower, was charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of school property, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of certain public property, throwing body fluids at a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, refusal to submit to fingerprinting, driving under the influence of alcohol/narcotics, refusal to submit to a breath test and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle.
Walter was sent to the Cape May County jail.
