 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood police arrest fourth suspect in Feb. 12 carjacking
0 comments
top story

Wildwood police arrest fourth suspect in Feb. 12 carjacking

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested Friday in connection with a carjacking the previous week that already had yielded three arrests, police said Saturday.

James Johnson, 47, was determined to be the final person involved in the Feb. 12 incident, police said in a news release. At the time of his arrest, Johnson was found to be in possession of a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, hollow point ammunition, knives, and suspected heroin and marijuana.

He was arrested by police and members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Previously charged in the carjacking were Kristina Cluff, 34, of Wildwood Crest, and David Fessler, 40, of Lower Township. Alleged victim Alexis Harris, 23, of Atlantic City, also was charged, as the carjacking appeared to stem from a botched drug transaction involving the suspects.

Johnson was charged with carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance/heroin, possession with intent to distribute, theft of CDS, conspiracy to commit carjacking, conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft of CDS. 

He additionally was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of hollow point ammunition, certain person not to possess a weapon/firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon/knives, possession of CDS/heroin and possession of CDS/marijuana.

Johnson was sent to the Cape May County jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Plane drops debris during emergency landing

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News