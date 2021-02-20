Wildwood police arrest fourth suspect in Feb. 12 carjacking

WILDWOOD — A city man was arrested Friday in connection with a carjacking the previous week that already had yielded three arrests, police said Saturday.
James Johnson, 47, was determined to be the final person involved in the Feb. 12 incident, police said in a news release. At the time of his arrest, Johnson was found to be in possession of a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun, hollow point ammunition, knives, and suspected heroin and marijuana.
He was arrested by police and members of the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.
Previously charged in the carjacking were Kristina Cluff, 34, of Wildwood Crest, and David Fessler, 40, of Lower Township. Alleged victim Alexis Harris, 23, of Atlantic City, also was charged, as the carjacking appeared to stem from a botched drug transaction involving the suspects.
Johnson was charged with carjacking, theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled dangerous substance/heroin, possession with intent to distribute, theft of CDS, conspiracy to commit carjacking, conspiracy to commit theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit theft of CDS.
He additionally was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of hollow point ammunition, certain person not to possess a weapon/firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon/knives, possession of CDS/heroin and possession of CDS/marijuana.
