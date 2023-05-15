WILDWOOD — Three Burlington County men were arrested after being found with guns during a traffic stop Friday night, police said.

Dashawn Robinson, 19, Kydir Elliot, 18, and Nizere Mingo, 20, all of Willingboro, were charged with several counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, as well as receiving stolen property, possession of hollow-point ammunition and possession of a large-capacity magazine.

Robinson also was charged with resisting arrest by flight after running from police.

The three were riding in a 2020 Nissan Sentra when it was pulled over about 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue. Officers saw a handgun in the vehicle shortly before Robinson fled from the car, police said Sunday in a news release.

Robinson was arrested after a brief foot chase, police said. Elliot and Mingo were also apprehended.

Officers found multiple guns, several of which were equipped with high-capacity magazines, police said. One was reported stolen, but police did not say where its owner was from.

The group was taken to the Cape May County jail.