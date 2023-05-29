WILDWOOD — Three Pennsylvania men were arrested Sunday after officers found guns in their car during a traffic stop, police said.
Michael Logue, 18, of Eddystone; Corey Caffo, 19, of Brookhaven; and Jaquan Cambridge-Stokes, 19, of Crum Lynne, were each charged with possession of a weapon without a permit and unlawful possession of a weapon and were sent to the Cape May County jail.
The men were three of five people riding in a 2021 Kia Forte that was pulled over at 11:24 p.m. near Maple and Atlantic avenues. Officers ordered the five occupants out of the car after seeing evidence of guns, police said in a news release.
Logue was found to be in possession of a .22 caliber Pathfinder revolver handgun. Caffo was found to be in possession of 9mm semi-automatic handgun bearing no serial number, commonly known as a ghost gun. Cambridge-Stokes was found to be in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic Glock 26 handgun, police said.
As a result of the ghost gun, Caffo was additionally charged with possession of an untraceable weapon.
