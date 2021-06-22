Wildwood police arrest 2 who sought to fight with gun, hammer

WILDWOOD — Authorities arrested two men Monday after they allegedly sought to fight each other with a gun and a hammer.

At 3:56 p.m., police received a 911 call reporting a subject with a handgun in the 300 block of West Taylor Avenue. During the course of an argument, Ronald Brinkley, 30, of Wildwood, retrieved a firearm from a residence in the block, while Stanley Warner, 38, of the Villas section of Lower Township, armed himself with a hammer from a nearby vehicle, police said in a news release.

Prior to the arrival of officers, Brinkley discarded the firearm in the residence and Warner returned the hammer to the vehicle, police said. Both suspects remained on scene and were detained.

Police and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office executed court-authorized search warrants on a residence in the 300 block and on a vehicle linked to the incident, which resulted in them finding the 9mm handgun and the hammer, police said.

Brinkley was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

Warner also was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He was released on a summons pending court.