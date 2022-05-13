 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wildwood police accuse city man of causing fatal overdose

WILDWOOD — Police charged an 18-year-old Wildwood resident with causing another man's drug-induced death at a city home last week.

Daniel Corkery is charged with strict liability for drug-induced death, police said.

Police were initially called to a home in the 100 east block of Pine Avenue around 6:30 p.m. May 2 when a 911 caller alerted authorities to the overdose.

At the home, officers found the unidentified man unresponsive on the bathroom floor and attempted to revive him, but he was eventually pronounced dead, police said.

Through an investigation by the city police department's Detective Division and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, a court-authorized search warrant was granted for a residence in the 400 West Block of Garfield Avenue, in Wildwood.

During the search, authorities recovered evidence tied to the overdose, and Corkery was arrested, police said.

Corkery remains in the Cape May County jail without bail, according to the Cape May County Sheriff's Office.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

