WILDWOOD — A Lower Township man was charged with aggravated assault last Friday.
Police investigated an incident involving Kanye Crawley, 19, of the township's Villas section, at 8:27 a.m. Crawley was found in Lower Township and brought to the city police headquarters. He was then taken to the Cape May County jail.
Police did not provide details regarding the nature of his alleged offense.
State court officials did not immediately respond to a request for a criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause in the case.
Lower Township police assisted the investigation.
