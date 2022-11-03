Wildwood motel guest threatened to make bomb, police say

WILDWOOD — A Maine man had the materials in his motel room to make a bomb, police said.

Joshua Bailey, 33, of Brunswick, was charged with second-degree causing false public alarm after police searched his motel room and did not find a constructed explosion device.

Police said they received a report of an unwanted guest at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 28. Responding officers spoke with a manager, who said Bailey was dropped off at the motel and rented a room for about a week.

Guests informed officers that Bailey had made statements about building a bomb in his motel room, police said.

A copper wire was found around his room's doorknob, prompting police to retreat and evacuate tenants in nearby units, police said. Cars and pedestrians were also directed away from the scene.

Homemade bomb materials were found inside but weren't assembled into an explosive device, police said.

Bailey was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for a mental evaluation, police said

Police did not say whether Bailey was in the room when it was searched, nor did they specify what types of materials were located.

The Atlantic City Police Department Bomb Squad, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May County Sheriff's Office assisted Wildwood police.