 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wildwood motel guest threatened to make bomb, police say

  • 0

These cute cubs cannot be released into the wild and have now traveled across Europe. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

WILDWOOD — A Maine man had the materials in his motel room to make a bomb, police said.

Joshua Bailey, 33, of Brunswick, was charged with second-degree causing false public alarm after police searched his motel room and did not find a constructed explosion device.

Police said they received a report of an unwanted guest at the Mango Motel on East Spencer Avenue at 8:37 a.m. Oct. 28. Responding officers spoke with a manager, who said Bailey was dropped off at the motel and rented a room for about a week.

Guests informed officers that Bailey had made statements about building a bomb in his motel room, police said.

A copper wire was found around his room's doorknob, prompting police to retreat and evacuate tenants in nearby units, police said. Cars and pedestrians were also directed away from the scene.

People are also reading…

Homemade bomb materials were found inside but weren't assembled into an explosive device, police said.

Bailey was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center for a mental evaluation, police said

Police did not say whether Bailey was in the room when it was searched, nor did they specify what types of materials were located.

The Atlantic City Police Department Bomb Squad, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and Cape May County Sheriff's Office assisted Wildwood police.

Wildwood Police Logo

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Guatemalans fly giant kites to scare away bad spirits on Day of the Dead

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News