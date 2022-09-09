Wildwood men accused of distributing drugs throughout Cape

Two Wildwood men are accused of distributing drugs throughout Cape May County.

Pedro Rodriguez-Lopez, 32, and Jose Roman-Maysonet, 25, were arrested after police seized more than $750,000 worth of heroin and fentanyl, as well as $115,000 in cash, through 10 searches executed Thursday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release. SWAT teams from Cape May and Atlantic counties executed the search warrants.

Both men live in the 200 block of East Maple Avenue.

The arrests were made following an investigation that began in May 2021 after several kilograms of drugs and $65,000 were seized in Wildwood, the Prosecutor's Office said Friday. Investigators learned Rodriguez-Lopez was leading a drug distribution ring that sent narcotics throughout the Wildwoods, Middle and Lower townships and Puerto Rico.

Both men are charged with maintaining or operating a drug production facility, conspiracy to maintain or operate a drug production facility, possession with intent to distribute heroin greater than 5 ounces, possession with intent to distribute cocaine greater than a half ounce, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl greater than 1 ounce, possession with intent to distribute tramadol, money laundering, possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public property.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrest warrants may be issued, the Prosecutor's Office said.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration assisted the Prosecutor's Office and Wildwood police in the investigation, as did the Cape May County Sheriff's Office; police from Wildwood Crest, Ocean City, Lower Township and Middle Township; and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.