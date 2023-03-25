On March 16th 2023, at the Wildwood Convention Center, Rep. Jeff Van Drew held a panel discussion to bring more details to light on a proposed offshore wind farm.
Wildwood Mayor Peter Byron admitted Friday to helping others commit tax fraud, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
Byron, 67, pleaded guilty to two counts of willfully aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent tax returns to the IRS for 2017 and 2018.
On Friday, Byron said he would like to comment on the matter but could not. A request for comment was left with Byron’s attorney, Tom Young.
Last year, Byron, City Commissioner Steven Mikulski and former Mayor Ernie Troiano were charged with wrongfully taking state health benefits and falsifying public records.
According to court documents, from January 2017 through December 2018, Byron served as a city commissioner and was in charge of the revenue and finance departments.
From June through August 2017, he sent multiple emails to the managing partner of a law firm in Gloucester County, seeking assistance in obtaining a job. Byron received a letter in October 2017 from the managing partner with a job offer. According to the letter, Byron was to receive an annual salary from the company working as a salesman.
From October 2017 through September 2018, Byron received $40,425 in payment from the company. He did not report this income on his tax returns for 2017 and 2018.
The tax charges each carry a maximum potential sentence of three years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 or twice the gross amount of any gain.
Byron is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 2.
Staff Writer Bill Barlow contributed to this report.
