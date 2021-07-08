 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildwood man charged with stealing bikes in North Wildwood
0 comments
top story

Wildwood man charged with stealing bikes in North Wildwood

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

There are four jerseys awarded during the course of the Tour de France each year. Here are what they mean.

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Wildwood man has been arrested twice the past two months for stealing bicycles throughout the city, police said Thursday.

Detectives watched Pedro Plasencia-Gonzalez steal a bicycle from a property in the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As Plasencia-Gonzalez attempted to leave the scene on the stolen bicycle, Lt. Adam McGraw stopped and arrested him in the 100 block of East Walnut Avenue.

Plasencia-Gonzalez was in possession of about 20 wax folds of suspected heroin and a pair of bolt cutters at the time of his arrest, police said.

The 30-year-old was charged with theft, possession of heroin and possession of burglary tools. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

Plasencia-Gonzalez also was arrested June 24 by Detective Joseph Kopetsky and charged with four counts of theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia for stealing bicycles and cutting locks throughout the city, police said. He also had multiple warrants for his arrest at the time and was placed in the jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa brings trees down on vehicles, apartment

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News