Wildwood man charged with stealing bikes in North Wildwood

NORTH WILDWOOD — A Wildwood man has been arrested twice the past two months for stealing bicycles throughout the city, police said Thursday.

Detectives watched Pedro Plasencia-Gonzalez steal a bicycle from a property in the 100 block of West Spruce Avenue at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As Plasencia-Gonzalez attempted to leave the scene on the stolen bicycle, Lt. Adam McGraw stopped and arrested him in the 100 block of East Walnut Avenue.

Plasencia-Gonzalez was in possession of about 20 wax folds of suspected heroin and a pair of bolt cutters at the time of his arrest, police said.

The 30-year-old was charged with theft, possession of heroin and possession of burglary tools. He was sent to the Cape May County jail.

Plasencia-Gonzalez also was arrested June 24 by Detective Joseph Kopetsky and charged with four counts of theft, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia for stealing bicycles and cutting locks throughout the city, police said. He also had multiple warrants for his arrest at the time and was placed in the jail.