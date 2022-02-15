Wildwood man charged with sexually assaulting minor

WILDWOOD — Police arrested a local restaurant cook recently for the alleged sexual assault of a minor.
Divine Jones, 20, of Wildwood, was charged with aggravated sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Police said the assault happened Feb. 5.
Jones was sent to the Cape May County jail.
