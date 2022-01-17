Wildwood man charged with car burglary

WILDWOOD - Police say Monday said they have charged a 19-year-old city man with burglary as part of an investigation into two separate car burglaries.

Keith Press is charged with burglary and theft of movable property, police said.

Police said Press was taken to the Cape May County jail. A check of the jail showed Press was listed as an inmate without bond, according to the Cape May County Sheriff's Office.

Police responded to the 300 west block of Cresse Ave. just before 1 a.m. after a homeowner reported seeing suspicious activity on his security camera. The homeowner managed to provide a description of the suspect to authorities, police said.

Press, through a follow-up investigation, was identified as the suspect, police said. Officers then visited his home, where they found stolen property from the burglarized vehicles, police said.

